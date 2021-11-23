Mangaluru, November 23: Mangalore University on Tuesday declared the results for the first, third and fifth undergraduate (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) semester exams. Students who have appeared for the exams can check and download the Mangalore University Result 2021 from the official website of the university - mangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

The exams were conducted in September and October 2021. Notably, the exams were scheduled to take place in April this year but were postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The university semester exams were conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 Declared At apsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the university - mangaloreuniversity.ac.in .

. On the home page, go to the ‘Examination’ section.

Click on the “Results” link.

Enter your login credentials, including roll number and security pin

Check and download the Mangalore University results 2021.

Students are advised to take a printout of the result for future reference.

The results were declared various courses, including B.A, B.Sc, B.Com BBA, BCA and B.Ed. A physical copy of mark sheets can be collected for respective colleges. Over 200 colleges are affiliated with Mangalore University. Students are advised to visit the official university for the latest updates regarding the exams.

