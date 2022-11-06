Shimla, November 6: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 23% Candidates of Vidhan Sabha Polls Face Criminal Charges, Says ADR Report.

The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh. Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)