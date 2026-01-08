Delhi, January 8: In a rare display of strict law enforcement, Sona Chandel, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur, issued fines against her own husband’s scooter and her official government vehicle. The enforcement actions were taken during a routine inspection aimed at curbing traffic violations in the district.

By penalising vehicles directly associated with her personal and professional life, Chandel has drawn widespread attention for her impartial approach to departmental regulations. Himachal Pradesh: Army Personnel Among 4 Detained for ‘Assaulting’ Private Bus Driver, Passengers in Hamirpur (Watch Video).

RTO Officer Sona Chandel Issues Fines to Husband’s Scooter and Own Official Vehicle

The incident occurred as part of a broader crackdown on document discrepancies and safety violations in the region. During the inspection, it was discovered that the insurance for her husband’s scooter had expired, and her official government-assigned vehicle was found to be lacking a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Rather than overlooking the lapses, the RTO directed her team to process the "challans" (fines) immediately, ensuring the legal requirements were met just as they would be for any private citizen.

RTO Sona Chandel emphasised that the law applies equally to everyone, regardless of their position or relationship to the enforcement authority. By issuing a fine for her husband’s vehicle, she sent a clear message to the public that family ties do not provide immunity from traffic penalties. Himachal Pradesh Sees Fresh Snowfall in Kullu, Delighting Tourists Drawn to the Scenic Valley.

The decision to fine her own official vehicle further underscored this stance. Despite being a government-issued car, the lack of a mandatory pollution certificate was treated as a procedural violation that required a formal penalty to maintain the integrity of the department's mission.

The news of these fines quickly spread across social media, with many residents and digital observers praising the officer’s integrity. Public sentiment has largely been positive, with many viewing the act as a necessary step toward building trust in the transport department’s fairness.

Internally, the move has served as a directive to other staff members. It highlights that no vehicle, private or official, is exempt from maintaining updated documentation, including insurance, registration, and environmental clearances.

Himachal Pradesh has recently intensified its efforts to improve road safety and environmental compliance through more frequent RTO checkpoints. Authorities have been focusing on the "Vahan" database to identify vehicles with expired documents in real-time.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, driving without valid insurance or a PUC certificate can lead to significant financial penalties and, in some cases, the impounding of the vehicle. By adhering to these rules publicly, Chandel has reinforced the state's push for 100% document compliance among all motorists.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jagran ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

