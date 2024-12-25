Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on the Karnataka Governor to intervene in the recent arrest of BJP MLC CT Ravi and urged the constitution of a fact-finding committee to probe the incident.

The BJP described the arrest as politically motivated, accusing the ruling Congress government of using state machinery to silence dissent and undermine democratic principles.

Also Read | Election Commission Rejects Congress Claims on Voter Turnout Discrepancies, Clarifies Data Process; Stands by Transparency in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

In a letter, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader R Ashoka said, "As the Constitutional head of the State, your esteemed office plays a critical role in upholding the values of Democracy, ensuring adherence to the Rule of law, and acting as a neutral arbiter during moments of political and administrative turmoil. Today, we stand at such a juncture, where your intervention is not only desirable but also indispensable."

"The recent arrest of Hon'ble Member of Legislative Council CT Ravi has raised significant questions about the abuse of power by the ruling dispensation in the State of Karnataka. The manner of his arrest suggests a clear departure from established legal norms and appears to be a politically motivated act of vendetta aimed at silencing the dissent," he claimed.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Kerala: 88-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in Thiruvananthapuram.

LoP R Ashoka further emphasized that, as the constitutional head of the state, the Governor is obligated to uphold the rule of law and protect democratic principles. They urged the Governor to ensure fairness, safeguard public confidence, and initiate an independent investigation into the circumstances of the arrest.

"The Government's high-handed actions are not only alarming but are also an affront to the Democratic ethos of our State. The role of the governor in situations where the ruling party seemingly oversteps Constitutional limits and uses State machinery for political ends, the Governor, as the guardian of the Constitution, is duty-bound to intervene to restore balance and protect Democratic principles," he said.

He further said that this includes ensuring fairness, safeguarding public confidence and instituting inquiries.

The BJP leader also called for an immediate fact-finding enquiry under the leadership of a former judge to examine the circumstances under which CT Ravi was arrested and identify whether the arrest was conducted on the basis of sound legal grounds or under political instructions.

It also asked to assess whether the procedure followed was befitting of the arrest of a sitting MLC and public representative.

He said that such an enquiry is essential not only to unearth the truth but also to reassure the citizens of Karnataka that the democratic framework is intact, and the State remains safe and secure for all.

"The urgency of your intervention cannot be overstated. If this issue is allowed to persist without scrutiny, it will set a dangerous precedent for future abuse of power. It risks further erosion of public trust in the Government and the Democratic process, leading to unrest and instability in the state," R Ashoka said in his letter.

He said that the Karnataka governor's impartial action will reinforce public confidence in Constitutional governance and prevent Karnataka from descending into a state of lawlessness and political chaos.

"We, as Representatives of the Opposition, have full faith in your commitment to uphold the Constitutional and Democratic values. We earnestly request you to act with urgency and institute the aforementioned enquiry," LoP Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, speaking over the case, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai said, "The speaker clearly stated that we have no audio-video recordings or any evidence. This is an attempt to harass CT Ravi. When the Home Minister as well as the District Minister are not aware of it, who are the two ministers involved? This should be investigated."

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara said that a CID inquiry has been ordered into the recent incident involving BJP MLC CT Ravi.

Speaking on the matter, he stated that the investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference. "I have ordered a CID inquiry on it. When the inquiry is going on, we should not make any statement about it," Parameshwara said.

The state Minister also added that the police will carry out their duty, and the Speaker will do his part as well, urging patience as the process unfolds.

Notably, BJP leaders, including MLC DS Arun and Prof. SV Sankanura, had previously complained to the Home Department Secretary after Ravi's initial complaint was not accepted. The case was ultimately filed based on a complaint by Kishora B.R.

On Sunday, Ravi questioned the rationale behind his recent arrest and multiple transfers across four districts. Expressing confidence in public support, he raised concerns over the security arrangements, criticizing the government's claim of "security reasons" for his relocation.

"The public is in our support. They are standing with me. Why was I arrested? Why was I continuously shifted to four districts? CM says that due to security reasons they did this. Giving security in PS is difficult for them, but giving security at an isolated place is easy for them," the BJP leader said.

The case against Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Hebbalkar, who alleged that Ravi used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council. The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order for his release. Ravi was welcomed by BJP workers at the party office in Bengaluru on Saturday. He asked for government support, claiming that he still faces a life threat and demanded a judicial inquiry.

Ravi claimed that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Women and Child Development Minister Hebbalkar have planned something against him.

Addressing a press conference, Ravi said, "I still have a life threat, that's why I'm asking the government to provide me adequate support. If something happens to me, the government will have to take responsibility. DK Shivakumar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar planned something which will be a threat to me." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)