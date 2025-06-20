India News | BJP Slams Karnataka Government over Religion-based Reservation, Calls It 'unconstitutional'

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Karnataka government's decision to increase reservation for minority communities under housing schemes has sparked strong criticism from the BJP. State party president Vijayendra Yediyurappa has called it "unconstitutional" and accused the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 20, 2025 06:08 AM IST
    India News | BJP Slams Karnataka Government over Religion-based Reservation, Calls It 'unconstitutional'
    BJP Karnataka Chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa (Photo/ANI)

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Karnataka government's decision to increase reservation for minority communities under housing schemes has sparked strong criticism from the BJP. State party president Vijayendra Yediyurappa has called it "unconstitutional" and accused the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics.

    In a post on X, Yediyurappa accused the Congress government of turning welfare into vote-bank politics and claimed that the new reservation policy deprives SCs, STs, and OBCs of their rightful opportunities.

    "Reservation on the basis of religion is unconstitutional! @INCKarnataka in Karnataka has converted welfare into a marketplace for vote-bank politics. • First, 4% quota in government contracts. • Now, 15% quota in housing schemes. Where does this appeasement end? This is a dangerous attempt to institutionalise communal vote-bank politics. It not only robs SCs, STs, and OBCs of their rightful opportunities, but also sends a disturbing message that merit, backwardness, and constitutional principles are secondary to religious appeasement," he wrote.

    He asked the Congress to read the Constitution of India, asserting that reservations are intended for those who are socially and educationally backwards, not based on religious identity.

    "I urge Congress to pick up the Constitution they love to wave at public meetings. Had they read it even once, they would know that reservations are based on social and educational backwardness, and not handed out based on "who votes for me." Under the guise of welfare, this government is brazenly pushing religion-based reservation, striking at the very foundation of Dr. BR Ambedkar's Constitution and dragging his vision through the dirt of appeasement politics," he added.

    "The Congress government's reckless appeasement will not survive judicial scrutiny, nor escape the judgment of history. Karnataka deserves governance, not divisive experiments with the Constitution," the BJP leader said.

    Earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the move, calling it unconstitutional by referring to the Supreme Court's 'rejection' of religion-based reservation.

    Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "This is against the Constitution. The Supreme Court has also rejected a religion-based reservation. This reduces the quota for OBC, ST, and poor people from the general caste. The Karnataka government is doing the politics of appeasement. I condemn this. We will also approach the court against this."

    On Thursday, the Karnataka Cabinet approved an increase in the reservation quota for minority communities under various housing schemes from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

    Karnataka Minister HK Patil stated that this move does not require any new rules to be drafted.

    "The reservation for all minority communities will be increased. There are Christians, Jains, Buddhists," the Minister said. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

