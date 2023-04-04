New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party completed nine years in the Centre, the party organised a day-long social media workshop in the national capital on Tuesday.

The workshop was organized by in charge of the BJP Social Media and IT department at the BJP headquarters.

Also Read | Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Seeks Discussion in Lok Sabha Over Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification.

The workshop was kicked off by BL Santhosh, national general secretary, organisation. Besides, BJP national president JP Nadda, Vinod Tawde national general secretary, and Amit Malviya were also present.

The session, concluded by BJP chief Nadda, was also attended by the party's social media teams of all 36 states and union territories.

Also Read | Dogecoin Currency Surges After Musk Changes Twitter Logo.

Laying thrust on the widespread usage of social media, BJP chief Nadda stressed how the platform is daily used by a large section of society, and not just the youth. "He stated how social media has become the primary tool for timely responses to contemporary issues," party sources said.

Nadda urged the party workers to use the platform and create such an ecosystem that spread the government's achievements.

"Nadda guided the State teams to follow the party's values of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas and not indulge in lowering the standard of political discourse, irrespective of what narrative the opposition chooses," sources told ANI.

He further went on to emphasize the role of the BJP Karyakartas, stating that the party not only has the largest but also the most talented volunteer network to spread the message of the development carried out under the leadership of PM Modi and its impact on the lives of common people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)