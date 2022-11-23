New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel will seek votes for his party candidates in the MCD polls 'exposing' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through his singing and acting with street play "Ham Anna Ke Chelen Hain."

Goel performed the "Ham Anna Ke Chele Hain" at a press meet at Delhi BJP office on Wednesday.

He said that the 'nukkad natak' written by him will expose how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, who claimed to be disciples of anti-graft leader Anna Hazare, went on to indulge in corruption.

Kejriwal and many other current and former AAP leaders had agitated alongside Anna under the banner 'India Against Corruption' in the national capital during 2011-12.

The movement petered out with Kejriwal and his associates forming AAP and contesting Assembly elections in Delhi.

The AAP had first formed government in the city with Congress in 2013 that failed to complete its five-year term.

Goel said that at least 10 performances of the street play will be held in each of the 250 MCD wards in coming days.

With the play, the party aims to highlight how it will propel development in if it comes back to power in the MCD - which it has been controlling for 15 years – and how the AAP government in Delhi has failed to deliver on its promises during its eight years of governing the city.

Goel said that people were satisfied with Modi government's public welfare schemes and they have trust in the BJP.

