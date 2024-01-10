New Delhi, January 10: International Working President, Vishva Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar on Wednesday said that BJP veteran LK Advani will attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal along with Alok Kumar paid a visit to LK Advani and extended the invitation to the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Wednesday.

Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to LK Advani during his visit to the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. LK Advani Will Attend Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Says VHP Leader Alok Kumar.

LK Advani To Attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

#WATCH | International Working President, Vishva Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar says, "BJP veteran LK Advani will attend Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony on 22nd January in Ayodhya..." pic.twitter.com/NXEM27SGxc — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

Invitations have also been extended to saints from all traditions for the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22. Meanwhile, the Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Congress' senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--' declined' the invitation to the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting from January 16. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: BJP Leader Ram Vilas Vedanti Urges LK Advani To Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

