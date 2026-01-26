‘Delay Killed My Son,’ Father Alleges After 33-Year-Old NM College Professor Stabbed to Death Following Minor Train Dispute at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested

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Mumbai, January 26: The father of Alok Kumar Singh, a 33-year-old college professor who was fatally stabbed at Malad railway station on Saturday, has alleged that his son died due to a significant delay in receiving medical attention. Singh, a mathematics lecturer at Narsee Monjee (NM) College, was attacked following a minor dispute over alighting from a crowded local train. While police have arrested the suspect, the victim’s family claims that procedural formalities were prioritized over saving a life.

Fatal Altercation on the Lifeline

The incident occurred around 5:40 PM on Saturday as a Borivali-bound slow train approached Malad station. According to witnesses, a verbal spat broke out between Singh and another commuter, identified as 27-year-old Omkar Shinde, regarding the rush to get off the train. As the train reached the platform, the argument turned violent. Shinde reportedly used a sharp object—believed to be metal polishing tools or a knife—to stab Singh in the abdomen before fleeing into the evening rush. Singh collapsed on the platform, bleeding profusely. Malad Murder: Professor Alok Singh Stabbed To Death at Mumbai Station, Accused Omkar Shinde Arrested (Watch Videos).

Allegations of Administrative Negligence

Anil Kumar Singh, the victim’s father and a member of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s security detail, expressed deep anguish over the emergency response. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he alleged that his son remained alive for nearly an hour after the attack but was not immediately rushed to a hospital. "He was attacked at 5:50 PM, but he reached the hospital only after 7:00 PM," a relative stated. The family claimed that Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel spent critical minutes recording details and completing paperwork on the platform while Singh’s condition worsened.

Reports indicate that instead of using an ambulance to reach a local facility, Singh was eventually transported via another local train to Borivali, where he was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival, with the post-mortem citing "excessive blood loss" as the cause of death.

Suspect Apprehended via Facial Recognition

The Borivali GRP successfully tracked and arrested the accused, Omkar Shinde, within 12 hours of the crime. Investigators utilized CCTV footage and facial recognition technology to identify Shinde, a daily-wage labourer involved in metal polishing. Shinde was apprehended near an auto stand in the Kurar area of Malad on Sunday morning. He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and has been remanded to police custody for further investigation. Mumbai Shocker: NM College Professor Stabbed to Death at Malad Railway Station After Minor Local Train Dispute; Accused Arrested (Watch Videos).

A Tragic Loss for the Academic Community

Alok Singh was a resident of Malad and had joined the faculty at NM College in Vile Parle in early 2024. Colleagues described him as a soft-spoken and dedicated teacher. Ironically, the day of the tragedy was his wife's birthday, and Singh had reportedly told colleagues he was leaving early to take her out for dinner. The incident has once again raised concerns regarding the safety of commuters on Mumbai’s suburban railway network and the efficacy of emergency medical protocols at railway stations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).