Mumbai Shocker: NM College Professor Stabbed to Death at Malad Railway Station After Minor Local Train Dispute; Accused Arrested (Watch Videos)

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Mumbai, January 25: In a shocking incident on Mumbai’s suburban railway network, a 33-year-old college professor was fatally stabbed at Malad railway station on Saturday evening following a minor altercation with a fellow commuter. The victim, identified as Alok Kumar Singh, was a mathematics and statistics teacher at the Narsee Monjee (NM) College of Commerce and Economics in Vile Parle.

The incident occurred around 5:45 PM on Platform 1 as a Borivali-bound slow train arrived at the station. According to police reports, the dispute began inside the crowded compartment when the accused, 27-year-old Omkar Eknath Shinde, allegedly pushed Singh while trying to alight. Singh reportedly asked Shinde not to push, as there was a woman passenger standing directly in front of them. The verbal spat quickly escalated into a physical confrontation on the platform. Mumbai Shocker: Man S*xually Assaults and Thrashes 2-Month-Old Puppy in Malad, Booked.

Investigators state that Shinde, a daily-wage labourer working as a metal polisher, allegedly produced a sharp object and stabbed Singh in the abdomen. Witnesses reported that the attacker took advantage of the evening rush to flee across a foot overbridge and escape the station premises. Singh collapsed on the platform and was later rushed to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital (Shatabdi Hospital) in Kandivali, where he was pronounced dead.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) launched a swift investigation, reviewing CCTV footage that captured a man in a white shirt and blue jeans fleeing the scene. Within 12 hours of the crime, the Borivali GRP tracked down and arrested Shinde from the Vasai-Virar region. Police are currently interrogating the suspect to determine the exact nature of the weapon used, which some reports suggest may have been a specialized metal-working tool or "tweezer" carried for his job.

The tragedy has left the academic community and Singh’s family in mourning. Colleagues described the professor as a soft-spoken and "calm soul" who had joined the college in early 2024. Ironically, the day of the attack was his wife’s birthday, and the couple had planned a celebratory dinner for later that evening. Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh, is survived by his wife; they had been married for two years. Faridabad Shocker: Haryana Man Beats 4.5-Year-Old Daughter to Death for Failing to Write Numbers up to 50.

Professor Stabbed to Death During Argument at Malad Railway Station

A shocking incident unfolded at Malad railway station when a 31-year-old commuter was stabbed during an argument on a local train. The assault occurred during peak evening hours, leaving bystanders stunned as the attacker escaped. Despite being rushed for medical treatment, the… pic.twitter.com/sAMurd29XH — Mid Day (@mid_day) January 25, 2026

The GRP has registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). While minor scuffles over space are common on the Mumbai Lifeline, authorities and commuters alike have expressed grave concern over the unprecedented escalation of violence in this instance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).