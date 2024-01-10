Former Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader LK Advani will attend the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22. The news was confirmed by Alok Kumar, International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, today, January 10. Speaking to ANI, Alok Kumar said, "BJP veteran LK Advani will attend Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony on 22nd January in Ayodhya." Last month, the VHP extended an invitation to LK Advani and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi for the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: BJP Leader Ram Vilas Vedanti Urges LK Advani To Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22.

LK Ram Advani to Attend Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

International Working President, Vishva Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar says, "BJP veteran LK Advani will attend Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony on 22nd January in Ayodhya." (file photo) pic.twitter.com/wkVEjKCQta — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

