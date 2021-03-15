New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday welcomed the introduction in Parliament of a bill that seeks to define certain role and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its opposition to it.

Gupta said even after the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the elected government will retain 75 per cent of administrative powers.

The AAP has alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was trying to drastically curtail powers of the elected government in Delhi through the bill.

Rejecting the charge, Gupta said, "Even as the bill is introduced in Lok Sabha, 75 per cent administrative power will remain with the local government and it would be better that instead of starting any new power struggle, the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation concentrates on giving good governance and developing Delhi."

Gupta said the bill was in compliance with a February 2019 order of the Supreme Court.

"The Court while deciding a dispute between Delhi government and the Centre had observed that it will be better if the GNTC Delhi Act clarifies the division of administrative work and powers between the two governments," he said.

The new Bill will finally settle and clear the administrative works and powers of the two governments in relation to the Union Territory of Delhi, he claimed.

