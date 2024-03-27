Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 27 (ANI): BJP candidate from West Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb filed his nomination papers on Wednesday in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

He marched to the office of the District Magistrate to file his nominations.

Along with Biplab Kumar Deb, Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Tipra Motha Supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman and BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya took part in the rally with a huge number of supporters.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

While the BJP marked a significant shift in Tripura's political landscape by winning both seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the upcoming elections present a crucial opportunity for the CPI(M) and the INDIA Alliance to regain their stronghold.

The CPI (M) had secured a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning both seats in the state.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Tripura is set to be a thrilling event as the INDIA Alliance prepares to challenge the ruling BJP. This election will indeed be a pivotal moment for both the INDIA Alliance and the BJP, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the region. (ANI)

