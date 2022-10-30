Churah (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday expressed confidence of the BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

"BJP will definitely form the government in the state after the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections," CM Thakur said while attending 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' in Churah.

The Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan has started in the state today and under this, all senior BJP leaders, union ministers, and the ministers of the state will conduct public rallies in each constituency.

"We are doing these rallies to boost the election campaign and the decision has been taken to ensure the victory of the BJP," state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Friday underscoring that chief ministers of neighbouring states-- Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami will also join the campaign.

The elections in the state are slated to be held on November 12 and the cast votes will be counted on December 8.

To hit the battleground of poll-bound Himachal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a total of six rallies in two days - on November 1 and 2.

On November 1, Shah will hold three rallies in Chamba, Mandi and Shimla, and the next day, the rallies will take place in Hamirpur, Kangra, and Solan.

The battle in Himachal is between the incumbent BJP government led by Jairam Thakur and the opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

The state which has 68 Assembly constituencies goes to polls on November 12 in a single-phase election. 15 constituencies fall in Kangra, 10 in Mandi and five in Chamba.

The BJP has been in power and will seek to repeat the success in the hill state from where the party's national president JP Nadda and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur hail. (ANI)

