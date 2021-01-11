Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said his party would win at least 200 seats in the West Bengal polls scheduled this year and that the Trinamool Congress government there under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already started "packing up".

Talking to reporters here, Hussain said his party used to get "3 to 8 per cent votes" earlier and then rose to win 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

"This time, we will cross 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Mamata Banerjee government has started packing up sensing defeat. Our party workers are also being attacked," he said.

West Bengal has a 294-member House.

