Washington DC [US], March 17 (ANI): Two Republican lawmakers in the United States have introduced legislation aimed at preventing Chinese-linked entities from gaining access to sensitive transportation contracts connected to American military logistics.

The proposal comes amid rising concerns in Washington about potential espionage risks linked to Chinese involvement in critical supply chains. Senator Tom Cotton and Representative Elise Stefanik unveiled the bipartisan legislation on March 12 in both chambers of Congress.

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The proposed bill, titled the Trucking Security and CCP Disclosure Act, seeks to prevent companies linked to China from securing contracts related to US defence transportation, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, the legislation would also prohibit Chinese nationals from operating trucks that transport cargo for the US Department of War.

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Cotton warned that adversarial powers could potentially gather intelligence on American defence technologies by exploiting vulnerabilities in military logistics operations. If enacted, the measure would require the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to work alongside the Pentagon to establish a Secure Defence Freight Carrier Registry.

Only trucking firms that undergo enhanced national security vetting would be eligible to transport defence-related freight. Under the proposed framework, carriers, including contractors and subcontractors, would be barred from bidding on Pentagon transportation agreements unless they are included in the registry.

The screening process would examine ownership structures and business ties to companies listed on the Pentagon's blacklist of Chinese military-linked firms operating in or connected to the United States.

The blacklist, most recently updated in January 2025, includes major Chinese corporations such as Aviation Industry Corp. of China, China COSCO Shipping Corp and China Mobile Communications Group. The bill would further require drivers and personnel involved in transporting military cargo to meet security criteria comparable to the Transportation Worker Identification Credential programme administered by the Transportation Security Administration.

Stefanik stated that many Americans would be surprised to learn that existing laws do not explicitly bar Chinese military-linked entities from receiving defence-related transport contracts, as cited by The Epoch Times.

She argued that the proposed legislation would establish a stronger barrier between Beijing and critical US defence logistics networks. Meanwhile, a 2025 assessment by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association warned that Chinese technology integrated into logistics systems could expose sensitive operational data.

The report also highlighted cyberespionage threats posed by China-linked hacking groups such as Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon, which have previously targeted infrastructure networks, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

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