Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi on Tuesday said the party will come to power in the state with more than 135 seats.

He said people voted in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and nationalism.

"The public support the BJP got on November 25 (assembly elections), it is clear that the BJP will get more than 135 seats and Congress will be reduced to less than 50 seats," he said.

The polls were held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state where the Congress is in power.

"The Congress failed to fulfil its promises in the last five years, failed to protect women and corruption flourished, and youths were betrayed by the Congress government. People were upset due to the appeasement policy of the government and the government remained busy in saving the chair," he said.

Joshi said that the Ashok Gehlot government brought schemes in the last few months leading to the elections.

