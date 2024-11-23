Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) The BJP won five of the seven seats in the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) bagged one seat each, according to the Election Commission (EC).

BJP's Rajendra Bhamboo won Jhunjhunu, Rajendra Gurjar won Deoli-Uniara, Rewant Ram Danga won Khinwsar, Shanta Amrit Lal Meena won Salumbar and Sukhavant Singh won Ramgarh.

BAP candidate Anil Kumar Katara won the Chorasi seat and Congress won Dausa.

The BJP fielded Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena's brother Jag Mohan from Dausa seat. The defeat came as a blow to Meena and the ruling BJP.

Of the seven seats where the bypolls were held on November 13, the Congress held four and the BJP, the RLP and the BAP one each.

After winning the Chorasi seat, the BAP will now have four MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly and the RLP will have none.

The 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly now has 119 MLAs of the BJP, 66 of the Congress, four of the BAP, two of the BSP, one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and eight independents.

