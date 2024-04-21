New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Congress general secretary-in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his rallies in Rajasthan on Sunday lied and made derogatory statements to divert attention from the real issues. He claimed that the BJP would be wiped out in the South, and halved in the North.

Taking to X, Jairam Ramesh shared, "Instead of answering even a single question on issues concerning youth, women, farmers, workers and backward, Dalit, and tribal communities, the Prime Minister in his rallies in Rajasthan today brazenly lied and made derogatory statements to divert attention from the real issues."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Killed in Ghaziabad; Accused Arrested.

He further took a jibe at PM Modi and said that the PM has lost his mental balance in the despair of losing power.

He further posted, "We know that the first phase has been very bad for him. But perhaps the situation is worse than what we estimate. It seems that the Prime Minister has lost his mental balance in the frustration and despair of losing power. Remember: BJP wiped out in South, halved in North!"

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, Three Injured As Car Carrying Wedding Guests Collides With Divider on Yamuna Expressway in Agra.

Earlier, PM Modi on Sunday said that the Congress which had once won 400 seats is now incapable of contesting on 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election adding that the party is the "symbol of instability."

Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Jalore, PM Modi said that the people of the country is punishing the Congress for its "sins".

"You have given your blessings to BJP every time, this time too, the people of Jalore-Sirohi are saying 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar'. In the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, half of Rajasthan has taught a good lesson to the Congress party. The patriotic people of Rajasthan know that Congress couldn't provide a strong government in the Centre. Their government used to run on remote control. The country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return again," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further without naming Sonia Gandhi, slammed the former Congress president for choosing the Rajya Sabha route to reach Parliament.

"The Congress party itself is responsible for the condition it has reached today. Earlier, Rajasthan sent former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha, and now you have another leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha (Sonia Gandhi). People who knew that they could not win, ran away from the race and reached Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Congress hollowed the country by spreading the termites of 'parivaarwad' and corruption. The youth of the country is so angry with Congress that it doesn't want to see their face again," the PM said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)