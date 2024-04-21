Agra, April 21: Five wedding guests were killed and three others injured after their car collided with a divider here and turned turtle, police said on Sunday. The victims were heading from Greater Noida to Deoria in Bihar when the overspeeding car met with the accident near Kuberpur turning here on the Yamuna Expressway under the limits of Etmadpur Police Station on Saturday late night, they said.

ACP Sukanya Sharma said, "Five persons were killed and three injured in Agra due to overspeeding of the car that turned turtle. The driver was inebriated." "The injured were refered to SN Medical College and Hospital for treatment," she said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 20 Vehicles Collide on Yamuna Expressway Due to Low Visibility, Several Injured (Watch Videos).

The victims were coming from Greater Noida and heading to Deoria in Bihar to attend a wedding ceremony. The other members of the family who were behind that car informed the police after the incident, the ACP said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, Three Others Critically Injured After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Autorickshaw in Chitrakoot (Watch Video).

Further investigation is on and family members of the deceased have been reached. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer added.

