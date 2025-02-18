New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday dismissed Congress' allegations that former Union Minister Smriti Irani was an "agent" of George Soros.

In a post on X, Malviya clarified that the World Health Organization (WHO) appointed Smriti Irani as the Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) Goodwill Brand Ambassador from 2002 to 2005 due to her immense popularity of the television serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

"At the time, she was a household name due to the immense popularity of the television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," he said.

The BJP leader further stated that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the then Congress government in the national capital had endorsed the WHO campaign featuring Smriti Irani.

"The WHO campaign featuring Smriti Irani was endorsed by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), among others, which permitted promotional material to be displayed on its buses," he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Pawan Khera, Malviya remarked, "Sheila Dikshit was the Chief Minister of Delhi then, and Pawan Khera served as her personal assistant, handling trivial tasks like carrying her chappals and suitcase. Matters of actual significance, such as this campaign, were likely above his pay grade at the time."

Sharing an excerpt from a purported report by IIM Indore documenting the success of the WHO program, Malviya questioned Congress' stance. "Do I even need to mention that the Congress-led UPA was in power between 2004 and 2005?" he asked.

Further criticizing Khera, Malviya said, "This is what happens when men of no accomplishments find themselves in positions of presumed relevance within inconsequential organisations."

He added, "Moreover, the Congress should stop obsessing over Smriti Irani. The fact that she defeated Rahul Gandhi at the hustings will remain a permanent nightmare in their memory."

The remarks come after Congress leader Priyank Kharge, citing a government website, claimed that Smriti Irani had served as the USAID "Goodwill Ambassador" to India.

Khera, resharing Kharge's post on X, alleged that Smriti Irani was the "actual agent" of George Soros.

"This is brilliant. We finally have the answer to BJP's favorite question--Rasode Mein Kaun Tha? The actual agent of George Soros turns out to be @smritiirani," Khera posted on X.

The controversy follows allegations by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colbourn Gogoi, has links with the Pakistani national and George Soros' Open Society. Sarma also questioned the timing of certain events linked to Gogoi's political actions and associations, including a 2015 meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner to India.

The Assam CM has demanded that Gogoi and his wife answer serious questions regarding their alleged ties to Pakistan's ISI and their involvement in taking young minds to the Pakistan High Commission for "brainwashing and radicalisation."

Earlier, Elon Musk-led Government Efficiency (DOGE) recently announced the cancellation of a USD 22 million fund intended for "voter turnout in India." (ANI)

