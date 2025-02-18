Prayagraj, February 18: Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad on Tuesday dismissed rumours regarding the extension of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 dates, confirming that the event will conclude as scheduled on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri. Speaking with IANS, DM Mandhad clarified that people should not believe rumours until the government or administration makes an official announcement. He emphasised that false information spreading on social media was causing unnecessary confusion among pilgrims.

"This is a rumour. The end date for the Maha Kumbh Mela is February 26. The dates of the event are finalised based on the Muhurat. Until the administration or government officially extends the date, one should not pay attention to such claims circulating on social media," he said. Mandhad also provided an update on preparations for managing the large crowds. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Mamata Banerjee Calls Mahakumbh in Prayagraj ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Over Stampede Incident, Slams UP Government (Watch Video).

Prayagraj DM Refutes Rumours About Extension of Maha Kumbh Dates

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On Maha Kumbh 2025, Ravindra Kumar Mandar says, "Absolutely, this is completely baseless. As I have stated before, the schedule for the Maha kumbh Mela is determined based on muhurats and is released well in advance.The Mahakumbh will conclude on the… pic.twitter.com/G3MXN0Yi1M — IANS (@ians_india) February 18, 2025

"We are working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that devotees do not face any issues. Our focus is on easing traffic and minimising disruptions to the daily lives of residents," he added. He further denied claims that railway platforms would be closed. "No, that is also a rumour. There is no truth to it. We sometimes close Daraganj Railway Station in Prayagraj, but this has been done in the past as well. Other than that station, all other stations remain operational," he explained.

Since the event began on January 13, the Maha Kumbh has been breaking records. Over 50 crore pilgrims had already taken a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Young Girls AKA Kanya Batuks Lead Daily Aarti at Sangam, Symbolising Tradition and Women’s Empowerment (Watch Videos).

With a turnout exceeding the populations of most nations, Maha Kumbh 2025 is expected to be the largest religious event in history. The Uttar Pradesh government reported that by 6 p.m. on February 14 alone, over 92 lakh pilgrims had participated in the holy dip. Initially, the event was expected to attract between 40 and 45 crore attendees, but the actual number has far surpassed these estimates.

