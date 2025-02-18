Moradabad, February 18: A businessman’s son from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad has been arrested for allegedly raping a daily wager’s wife at gunpoint after forcing her to drink alcohol in front of her husband. The incident took place on Saturday night when the accused arrived at the complainant’s house with liquor, consumed it, and offered INR 20,000 to the husband in exchange for his wife. When the husband refused, the accused brandished a gun, threatened to kill him, and allegedly assaulted the woman.

After the accused left, the husband raised an alarm, and neighbors caught him while he was trying to flee. They handed him over to the police. The survivor’s husband, who works at the accused’s house, stated, “He came drunk, offered money for my wife, and when I refused, he pulled a gun. He then forced my wife to drink, strip at gunpoint, and raped her.” Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

Senior officers confirmed that an FIR has been registered under sections of rape, the Arms Act, and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Moradabad SSP Satpal Antil stated, “The accused has been sent to jail, and the survivor’s statement is being recorded before a magistrate. The investigation is underway, and legal action is being taken.” Maharashtra Shocker: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl, Shares Sex Assault Video on WhatsApp in Bhiwandi; 3 Including Another Minor Girl Arrested for Blackmail.

Meanwhile, the accused’s family has claimed that he was honey-trapped and that the complainant demanded money to withdraw the case. A senior police officer said the allegations will be examined, and the medico-legal report will play a key role in determining the facts. The case is being investigated thoroughly to ensure justice.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

