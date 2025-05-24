Manama [Bahrain], May 24 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda reached Bahrain on Saturday to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The delegation, led by Panda, also includes Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; Asaduddin Owaisi MP, AIMIM; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

Earlier today, before leaving for Bahrain, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda said, "Today our group is embarking on this trip to West Asia. We have very senior members and wide representation from across the political spectrum. The biggest message is the unity that India has shown to the world and continues to show, and we are very clear about taking the message that, after having won on the battlefield, it is also important to ask the world to stay focused on terrorism, which many countries around the world have suffered from. But we suffer from a special kind of terrorism that is state-sponsored, and this message, as you have seen recently, many countries are coming out in support of, and that is our mission."

Member of the delegation, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, emphasised that they will highlight Pakistan's nurturing of terrorism at the global level.

"Our neighbouring country, Pakistan, is running terrorist camps and supporting them. These terrorists come to India and carry out terrorist activities. We will speak about these things to these four nations," Owaisi said.

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "We are going there to present India's side. We will present the facts we have against Pakistan's terrorist actions, on how it is attacking innocent Indian civilians and how India has precisely and measuredly taken action against terror headquarters in Pakistan."

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The seven group of delegations will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK).

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

