Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Friday slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's "toxic anti-India rant on foreign soil". His reaction came after the LoP accused the BJP-led central government of mounting a "wholesale attack on Indian democracy" during an interaction at EIA University in Colombia.

"The agenda of Rahul Gandhi's current 'Bharat Badnam Yatra' is to insult India and defame and undermine Indian democracy. In the most foul manner, Rahul Gandhi has been twisting the truth to peddle pernicious lies and badmouth Bharat, which is most condemnable, and everybody is wondering whether now Rahul Gandhi LoP means leader of pessimism or leader of polarisation," Kesavan told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi's toxic anti-India rant on foreign soil very clearly shows that neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress party have a shred of respect or regard for India's reputation and India's image...the people of India will teach Rahul Gandhi and the Congress a fitting lesson in the coming days," he added.

Speaking at an event at EIA University of Colombia today, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, asserting that the biggest challenge India is witnessing is the attack on its democracy.

"India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader argued that the democratic system remains crucial for diversity, allowing different traditions, customs, and ideas, including religious beliefs, to thrive. However, he added, the democratic system in India is under attack, which is a "major risk" or threat.

"India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages -- in fact, the country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system," Gandhi said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on this democratic system, and that is a major risk. Another big risk is the tension between different conceptions in parts of the country. With 16-17 major languages and many religions, it is crucial to allow these diverse traditions to thrive and give them the space they need," he added.

Gandhi also attacked the RSS-BJP duo, saying that "cowardice" was at the heart of their ideology.

"This is the nature of BJP-RSS. If you notice a statement of the foreign minister, he said, 'China is much more powerful than us. How can I pick a fight with them?' At the heart of the ideology is cowardice," the Congress leader said.

The BJP has raised strong objections against remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, labelling them as "anti-India" and "insulting" to the nation. A BJP leader said that it was Gandhi's nature to tarnish India's image abroad. (ANI)

