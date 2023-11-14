New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir alleged that the Delhi government has done nothing to tackle air pollution in the past nine years.

The air quality dipped to the 'Severe' category, with the air quality index (AQI) breaching the 400 mark at several places across the city on Tuesday morning.

"We should talk about the issue of pollution not only during Diwali but all around the year. Delhi Government needs to spend on infrastructure. In the last nine years, no work was done on dust pollution, no new buses were brought, no vacuum cleaners or sprinkling machines were brought, and no artificial rain was done. 70 per cent of children are on Nebulizers in Delhi."

"These are the people who used to blame stubble burning for pollution. Now they have government in Punjab as well. Kejriwal does exactly opposite of what he says and keeps blaming other governments," said Gambhir.

At 6 am the AQI recorded at RK Puram was 417, Punjabi Bagh (410) ITO (430) Jahangirpuri (428), Anand Vihar (355), Ashok Vihar (355), IGI Airport T3 (426) and Rohini (417). The effects of the recent rain in the national capital wore off on Monday when the city recorded an AQI of 358 at 4 pm (an average of the past 24 hours), which falls under 'Very Poor' category after Diwali Sunday night.

The air quality soon dropped to 'Severe' category later in the afternoon, after which a haze engulfed the city making the visibility short. Meanwhile, Noida witnessed similar air quality, with most areas falling under the 'Very Poor' category.

Despite the Supreme Court's ban on firecrackers to mitigate pollution, people in several parts of the national capital flouted the ban by bursting fireworks. (ANI)

