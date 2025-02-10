New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): BJP's winning candidate from Moti Nagar, Harish Khurana, said on Monday that the selection of Delhi's Chief Minister is the responsibility of the top leadership and the Prime Minister, while his priority remains serving the people of his constituency and addressing its issues.

"In Moti Nagar, the constituency I have won from, there are drinking water and sewage-related issues, and we will work to resolve them. The selection of the Chief Minister is the responsibility of the top leadership and the Prime Minister, so let them handle it," Khurana said while speaking to ANI.

The BJP is set to form a government in Delhi after 27 years, as the party secured an overwhelming two-thirds majority in the assembly polls and ended AAP's over 10-year rule in the national capital.

The last BJP government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998.

Out of 70 assembly constituencies, the BJP won 48 seats, while AAP managed to secure only 22. Several prominent AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, ex-minister Satyendra Jain, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, lost their seats.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP leader Parvesh Verma described February 8 as a day that will be written in "golden letters" in Delhi's history, adding that the city was waiting for a "good government" to take charge.

Verma assured that the BJP-led government which would be formed in Delhi will work with honesty and utmost determination.

"This is Delhi's victory, not just mine. The whole of Delhi was waiting for a good government to come. The BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi in the country is working for the country. In Delhi, on the same note, we will do all the work with honesty and utmost determination," Verma said while addressing a gathering in his native village, Mundka.

"Yesterday, the entire city, especially the areas of outer Delhi, made BJP win. This reminds us of 1993. February 8 will be written in golden letters in the history of Delhi," he added. (ANI)

