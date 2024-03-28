Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): Former MP and BJP Chevella Parliamentary candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy commenced a Praja aashirvad yatra with the blessings of Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy and Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy at Ammapally temple on Thursday.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said, "With the blessings of Sri Ram at the Ammapalli Sitaramachandra Swami, I am starting Praja ashirvad yatra. I have the blessing of God and I believe that I also have the people's blessings. As an MP, I have brought many projects to the constituency."

Konda Visveshwar Reddy held special prayers at the 42-foot Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple next to Ammapally Temple at Narkuda Gram Panchayat under Shamshabad Mandal.

Along with Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Kamareddy MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy was also present.

Earlier on March 27, Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from the South Chennai constituency, Tamilisai Soundarajan, kicked off her election campaign for the general elections on Wednesday.

The BJP has fielded former Telangana Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan from Chennai South for the Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to begin from next month.

During her campaign in the Koyambedu area, Soundarajan bought a 'Vada' with the party workers at a stall operated by women and paid for it via UPI.

South Chennai will see a high voltage clash with incumbent DMK MP T Sumathy up against Soundarajan and former AIADMK MP J Jayavardhan, who won from here in 2014.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

