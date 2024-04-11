Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Hema Malini, BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, met with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary here on Thursday.

The meeting assumes significance as around 35 per cent of voters of the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency are from the Jat community, the main support base of the RLD.

"Today was the first meeting with Jayant Chaudhary. I also got a chance to address his office bearers and party workers. It was very good," Hema Malini said in her brief reply to the reporters after the meeting.

Jayant Chaudhary was recently switched over from the INDIA bloc to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

His switchover is considered to be beneficial for the actor-turned-politician who has been fielded by the BJP from the constituency for the third consecutive time.

Mathura Lok Sabha seat is very important for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the party looks forward to retaining its hold on this seat.

People of Mathura consider Hema Malini, who is the wife of actor Dharmendra Deol, as Jat's daughter-in-law. Mathura, situated on the banks of Yamuna, is a Jat-dominated area with about 35 per cent Jat voters.

Elections were held on the Mathura seat 17 times, in which candidates from the Jat community were victorious 12 times. From 1991 to 1999, Mathura was the BJP's stronghold four times. In 2004, Mathura went to Congress's account. In 2009, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary became an MP from Mathura.

In 2014, the BJP fielded Hema Malini who won. In the 2019 elections, Hema's husband, actor Dharmendra, also campaigned for her and gathered a huge crowd in her favour. Due to the public welfare schemes of the double-engine government, once again in 2019, lotus bloomed in Mathura and Hema Malini became an MP.Hema Malini remained active in both her tenures. Political experts believe that after RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary joins the NDA, BJP will not only be helped in getting Jat voters in Mathura and parts of western UP, but BJP will also get the benefit in Haryana and other places. Interestingly, Hema defeated Jayant by more than 3 lakh votes in the Mathura seat in 2014.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1, respectively.

Mathura will poll in the second phase of the general elections on April 26.

The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with the first scheduled for April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)