Poonch (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina on Saturday accused the Congress party of betraying the nation after Congress MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi casted doubts on the 2019 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Responding to Channi's controversial remarks, Raina released a self-made video statement saying, "...India carried out surgical strikes on the terrorist hideouts in the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and by asking for proof of the surgical strikes, the Congress party has once again done treachery with the nation..."

Also Read | Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20.

He further alleged that Congress had insulted the armed forces by raising doubts over their operations.

"Congress has raised questions on the valour and honour of the Indian Army...Congress is a gang of traitors and anti-nationals. The nation will never forgive the Congress party for this"

Also Read | Digital Clock Contest: Indian Railways Launches 'Design a Digital Clock' Challenge With Prizes Up to INR 5 Lakh.

Another BJP leader and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, responding to Channi's remarks, said that the Congress leader's comments reflect the "dirty mentality of the Gandhi family".

"Congress has again raised questions on the Indian Air Force. Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has once again said that he does not believe in the surgical strike, and he wants proof of the surgical strike. What kind of mentality is this of the Congress party, the Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi, that they keep questioning the army, the Indian Air Force?" Sirsa said.

"Pakistan itself is saying that India has caused a lot of damage by conducting surgical strikes ... Charanjit Singh Channi has again shown the dirty politics and dirty mentality of the Gandhi family, who always question the army and demoralise the forces. I condemn this," he added.

Furthermore, BJP MP Sambit Patra also launched a scathing attack against the Congress after its leader Charanjit Singh Channi demanded proof for the surgical strikes carried out by the armed forces, labelling the party's working committee (CWC) as the Pakistan Working Committee.

"From the outside, they are the Congress Working Committee (CWC), but from the inside, they are PWC (Pakistan Working Committee)," Patra said in a press conference.

He said that it was the planning of the opposition party to hold a parallel press conference and cast doubts over the surgical strike carried out by the armed forces in retaliation against the 2019 Pulwama attack.

"CWC meeting was held yesterday, and some proposals were passed. Hathi ke daant dikhane ke aur, khane ke aur (A wolf in sheep's clothing). Right after that, a press conference was held, and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that the surgical strike had never been conducted after the Pulwama terrorist attack," Patra said.

The remarks made by former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi stoked controversy by demanding proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan territory in the past under the BJP government in the centre. Casting doubts over the strikes, the former Punjab CM said that he has always demanded proof.

"To date, I could not find where the (surgical) strike took place, where men were killed at that time, and where this happened in Pakistan. Will we not find out if a bomb is dropped in our country? They say that they did a surgical strike in Pakistan. Nothing had happened. Nowhere was a surgical strike seen. Nobody came to know...I have always demanded (proof). But today, people's wounds need to be tended to. We demand that the Government do something. Tell people who they (perpetrators of the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack) are and punish them," Channi said at a press conference. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)