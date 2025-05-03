New Delhi, May 03: The Union Bank of India has officially announced a recruitment drive for 500 Specialist Officer (SO) posts across various departments. The vacancies include key roles such as Assistant Manager in Credit and IT streams under Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS I). This is a valuable opportunity for aspiring candidates to join one of India’s leading public sector banks.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the bank’s official website — www.unionbankofindia.co.in. The deadline for submission of online applications is May 20, 2025. Applicants are advised to thoroughly check the eligibility criteria and other important details before proceeding. Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11389 Staff Nurse Posts Till May 23, Know Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern and Other Details at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be Indian citizens, or subjects of Nepal or Bhutan. Tibetan refugees who arrived before January 1, 1962, and individuals of Indian origin from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, and specified East African countries with the intention to permanently settle in India are also eligible. Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15,000 Home Guard Posts Ends on April 16, Apply Online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

For Assistant Manager (Credit): A graduation in any discipline and a professional qualification such as CA, CMA, CS, or a full-time MBA/MMS/PGDM in Finance (60% marks, or 55% for reserved categories) is required.

For Assistant Manager (IT): A full-time B.E./B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc. in CS, IT, Electronics, or related fields is required. Certifications like AWS, Azure, CISSP, Power BI, and others are desirable.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process and Application Fee

The selection process may involve an online exam, group discussion, application screening, and/or personal interview. The online test includes sections on quantitative aptitude, reasoning, English, and job-specific knowledge.

The application fee is INR 177 for SC/ST/PwBD and INR 1,180 for others.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit www.unionbankofindia.co.in

Go to “Recruitments” > “Click to View Current Recruitment”

Select the SO notification

Click “Apply Online”

Fill details, upload documents

Pay the fee and submit

Download the confirmation for reference

The Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025 presents a promising career opportunity for qualified candidates in the banking sector. With 500 vacancies across critical roles, eligible applicants are encouraged to apply well before the May 20 deadline. Interested individuals should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and prepare for the selection process to enhance their chances of success.

