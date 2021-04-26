Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda said that the BJP's success in every phase of polling has made Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee frustrated and she started getting angry with the people of the state.

Virtually addressing the voters of the Jorasanko constituency in Kolkata, Nadda said, "The seventh phase of elections in Bengal will end today. With the blessings of the people of Bengal, BJP has got success in every phase, BJP has been blessed. All these things have made Mamata ji frustrated. She has started to get angry with the people of Bengal."

He further mentioned the central government's announcement of providing free food grains to the poor people amid the COVID crisis for the upcoming two months under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Under this scheme, five kilograms per person per month food grains will be provided in May and June of this year.

"Prime Minister Modi ji has ensured to provide five kilograms of grain per person free of cost to 80 crore people of India in the months of May and June at an expense of Rs 26,000 crore. After the formation of the BJP government in Bengal, every poor will get the benefit of this scheme," Nadda said.

The power battle in West Bengal reached its penultimate stage as polling for the seventh phase of the state assembly elections began at 7 am on Monday.

Among the 34 constituencies, six are in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata.

Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

