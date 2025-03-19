Baruipur (WB), Mar 19 (PTI) West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called for the imposition of the President's rule in the state on Wednesday, citing ongoing violence and political unrest.

His demand came as tensions flared up in South 24 Parganas district's Baruipur, where supporters of both the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP were on the verge of clashes during his scheduled rally.

The incident led to the cancellation of a scheduled BJP march, with Suvendu accusing the ruling TMC of attacking his vehicle and protesting his visit to Baruipur.

"As soon as I reached the area, my vehicle was attacked. Had I not been inside, my head would have been shattered," Adhikari claimed.

TMC activists were seen raising slogans such as "go back go back" and showed black flags to the BJP leader.

He further alleged that BJP workers were verbally assaulted by TMC activists and that his party had been targeted with slogans like "chor chor (thief, thief)".

The BJP legislator also raised concerns over the safety of his party members.

"I fear no one. Everything will be accounted for," Adhikari asserted.

He demanded immediate intervention from the Election Commission and stated that without the imposition of the President's rule in the state, fair elections would be impossible.

"We need the President's rule in Bengal, and the Election Commission should take note of these events," he added.

Reacting to Adhikari's demand for the President's rule, TMC state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar said, "The BJP will be routed in the next year's assembly polls."

As violence escalated, TMC workers also demonstrated in the area, holding protests and displaying black flags.

They, in turn, accused the BJP of disrupting their programmes.

BJP's Jadavpur district president Monoranjan Jowardar alleged that the police had "failed" to control the situation and had become "biased towards the TMC".

TMC's protests and the use of sound systems beyond permitted hours were also flagged by the BJP.

Jowardar criticised the police administration for not ensuring the smooth conduct of both parties' events and alleged that the force had acted in a "partisan" manner.

Tension was heightened as Adhikari had earlier announced a meeting in the Baruipur Paschim constituency, an assembly segment represented by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, on Wednesday.

He was scheduled to be accompanied by several BJP legislators.

During the event, Adhikari planned to raise the issue of BJP legislators being "denied" the right to speak in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

"The Speaker does not allow any opposition legislator to speak during the Assembly sessions. I will highlight this issue in the meeting and present the grievances of our legislators to the people of Baruipur," he alleged.

Adhikari added that he would be taking the complaints of the people about their local MLA to the Assembly.

With the situation intensifying, the BJP called off the march from Rasmath to the office of the Police Superintendent, which was supposed to take place in the afternoon.

Despite the cancellation of the protest, Adhikari announced plans for a fresh demonstration. He declared that on March 27, the BJP would gherao the Police Superintendent's office.

"On March 27, we will show our strength and make our demands heard. We will not rest until justice is served," Adhikari declared.

