Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) Hundreds of BJP youth wing members on Saturday staged a rally on EM Bypass here to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.

Flaunting the tricolour and saffron flags, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members chanted slogans such as 'Down, down Pakistan' and 'We want action against perpetrators of Pahalgam attack.'

Their rally slowed down traffic between VIP Bazar and Ruby More.

The protest was led by BJYM state president Indranil Khan, who was accompanied by hundreds of slogan-shouting supporters.

The April 22 Pahalgam attack claimed the lives of 26 people, sparking national outrage and demands for swift action against those responsible for the heinous act.

