Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13 (ANI): Women rights activist Brinda Adige slammed former MLA from Kerala PC George for his derogatory comments on a rape survivor and said the leader's party's inaction has resulted in his arrogant behaviour.

"His statement is not only derogatory but shameful. He implies that rape survivor has benefitted and got more movies for it. This is appalling. He's an incorrigible person because this isn't the first time he did it," Adige told ANI.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Delhi Police Deploy Measures To Prevent Kites, Drones, Other Objects Near Red Fort Area.

She further called out George for his arrogance.

"The responsibility lies on party leaders as they never pulled him up. His impunity and arrogance continues as he knows he has nothing to lose. Police too haven't registered a case," she added.

Also Read | Haryana Horror: Man Suffocates His One-Year-Old Baby With Pillow in Faridabad.

Earlier, Former MLA PC George who was granted bail in a sexual assault case, on Saturday raised a serious allegation against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding an Enforcement Directorate probe into his involvement dealing with businessman Pharis Aboobacker.

Talking to the media, George said that Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan's firm "Exalogic" is involved in selling the data of the people in the state and the frequent visit of Pinarayi Vijayan to the USA is also doubtful. Therefore it must be investigated by the ED.

George was granted bail by the Trivandrum court with strict orders after three hours of hearing.

He was granted bail on the condition that he would cooperate with the investigation and will not influence the complainant and appear before the investigating officer every Saturday.

On Saturday, the complainant alleged that George had misbehaved with her when she was called for a discussion over the Kerala Gold Smuggling case at the government guest house in Thiruvananthapuram.Museum police registered a case against ex-MLA George on charges of sexual harassment and outraging modesty. The complainant is also accused in a solar scam case.

Case registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A.

She gave a 164 statement before the Museum police on Saturday morning at 11 am. Within an hour, Museum police booked him under IPC sections 354 and 354A and later granted him bail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)