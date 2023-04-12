Jaunpur (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Dead bodies of a 27-year-old man and his sister were found hanging at their home in the Shahganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Raj Kapoor and Pushpa (20) were found in their room on Tuesday night, Circle Officer, Shahganj, Chob Singh said.

Kapoor had been paralysed in an accident and his sister used to take care of him, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and a detailed probe is underway.

Kapoor is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son, they added.

