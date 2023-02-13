Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking uniform rules and regulations to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival as per traditional practices.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne on February 8 dismissed the PIL filed by one Pushkaraj Indurkar which also sought directions for safety measures for the public gathering at places of Lord Ganesh's worship.

The bench said the petition didn't narrate a single instance as to how the safety measures are not taken.

"Further the petitioner has also not suggested any such measures," the HC said.

Ganesh festival is the largest public festival in Maharashtra celebrated over 10/11 days starting from Ganesh Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Bhadrapad.

