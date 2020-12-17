Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered stay on the land allotment to the Metro car shed project at Kanjur Marg and asked Mumbai Metro Rail Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo.

Reacting to the order issued by Bombay High Court, former Maharashtra chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis said, "I had said in the House yesterday that the order given by the state government to the MMRDA was wrong. Even if the land was clear, it would be wrong to move the car shed there, the committee formed on the subject reported. So why the state government's insistence in this regard?"

Also Read | Bajrang Dal’s Ex-District Chief Anil Prabhu Arrested by Karnataka Police For Alleged Involvement in Cattle Theft and Smuggling.

Fadnavis further added that just to satisfy its personal ego, the state government is making Mumbaikars suffer by delay in Metro. Leave ego and use the space provided by the Supreme Court. The state government has been literally slapped by the court, he further said.

Fadnavis also said that the government says that there should not be obstacles in Mumbai metro, but it was due to the decision of the state government.

Also Read | How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Soicedad, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of BAR vs RS Football Game Score Updates on TV.

The Mumbai Metro, which was supposed to be available to Mumbaikars by 2021, is now extended to 2024.

"Not only the state government but the centre also has a 50 per cent share in this. The central committee had also refused to move the metro car shed. The car shed would have been taken to Kanjur Marg, but the work of metro rack would have been done in Aarey Colony," said Fadnavis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)