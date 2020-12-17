Mangaluru, December 16: A former Bajrang Dal leader was arrested on Monday for allegedly involved in cattle smuggling. The man arrested was identified as Anil Prabhu. He was the former Karkala district president of Bajrang Dal. The Karnataka police arrested Prabhu on charges of aiding theft of cattle. The 45-year-old former Bajrang Dal leader is a resident of Tellaru.

Prabhu’s arrest came after a man named Muhammad Yasin was held for being allegedly involved in cattle theft and smuggling. During an interrogation, Yasin revealed that Parbhu was also involved in the crime. Yasin was arrested on the charges of beef smuggling. He is a resident of Hudco colony. CBI Arrests Former BSF Commandant in Cattle Smuggling Case.

According to reports, Yasin told the police that the former Bajrang Dal district chief used to take money when stolen cattle and beef was transported to another location. Prabhu reportedly made sure that there should be no issue from police in the transportation of smuggled cattle. Cattle Smuggling Racket 'kingpin' Surrenders Before CBI Court.

Yasin was reportedly stopped by police for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet at Banglegudde Junction in Karkala city. However, he fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. Police found cow’s head and meat inside a plastic bag upon inspecting the vehicle, reported online portal Vartha Bharati. Yasin was arrested later. Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal said stated that Prabhu was no longer part of the organisation.

