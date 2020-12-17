Barcelona and Real Sociedad are all set to take on each other in the La Liga 2020-21. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match first. The two teams have had quite a contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. Real Sociedad is placed on number one of the La Liga 2020-21 points and have 26 points in their kitty. The team has seven wins and five draws so far in the tournament and one of their games ended with a loss. Barcelona Announces 22-Member Squad For Match Against Real Sociedad, Check Out Predicted Playing XI For La Liga 2020-21 Match.

Barcelona on the other hand is placed on number eight of the points table with five wins and a couple of draws. The team has 17 points in their kitty. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi who is just one goal away from equalling Pele's record of 643 club goals. The former legendary footballer had scored 643 club goals for Santos. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on December 17, 2020 (Thursday Night). The clash will be held at Camp Nou and the game is scheduled to begin 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to live telecast the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match live on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

But fans in India can still follow the live-action thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad for free.

