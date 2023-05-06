Pune, May 6 (PTI) A conference organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) here in Maharashtra on Saturday discussed key issues including the use of new technology.

The annual 'Chief Engineers and Equipment Management Conference' was attended by BRO chief engineers from 18 projects from border states and UTs and senior officers from Seema Sadak Bhawan.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Lauds Nephew Ajit Pawar in Baramati, Says ‘He Has Done a Lot for NCP’.

Director-General Border Roads (DGBR) Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry presided over the conference which discussed key issues focusing on the use of new technology, incorporation of environment-friendly construction practices, road safety aspects etc, a release said.

As part of the equipment management, the BRO provided a platform for major firms to showcase their equipment and 79 equipment stalls were on display at BRO School and Centre in Pune.

Also Read | ABP News C-Voter Opinion Poll of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Final Survey Shows Congress Still in the Lead in Poll-Bound.

The DGBR appealed to major equipment firms to provide BRO tailormade solutions for engineering problems as BRO works in difficult terrains and altitudes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)