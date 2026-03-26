Jaipur, March 26: The third convocation ceremony of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication (HJU) was marked by high drama on Wednesday as students protested against the administration’s degree distribution protocol in the presence of state dignitaries. The ceremony took a controversial turn when a female graduate, while receiving her degree from Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, delivered a sharp, sarcastic remark into the microphone. In a video now viral on social media, the student is heard saying, "Thank you very much for giving me respect by first insulting me" (Beizzati karke izzat dene ka bahut-bahut shukriya). Dress Code for Convocation Ceremony: Periyar University Bans Black Dress at Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s Event.

The outburst was a reaction to the university's decision to allow only 12 gold medalists to receive their degrees on stage. The remaining 259 students were reportedly instructed to collect their credentials from a separate counter, a move the graduating class labeled as discriminatory and an "insult" to their academic journey. The unrest spilled outside the venue as the formal event concluded. Aggrieved students staged a sit-in and blocked the exit, with some even lying down in front of the Deputy CM’s vehicle to prevent his motorcade from leaving. MDSU Exam Controversy: Viral Video Shows Students Checking Answer Sheets at Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Probe Ordered.

Viral Video of HJU Student Snubbing University Administration

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Facing intense pressure, Deputy CM Bairwa returned to the auditorium to pacify the students. He ultimately resumed the distribution process from the stage for the wider group of graduates. The event was also attended by Governor Haribhau Bagde and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who had earlier addressed the students on the importance of accuracy and ethics in the digital age.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).