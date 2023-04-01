Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has almost been resolved.

Talking with media persons in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh held a meeting and resolved the dispute upto 92 per cent.

"We have almost resolved the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary dispute. The MLA of Jonai constituency and their counterpart will make the visit to 10 villages and after that, the dispute will be resolved completely," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further said that Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will jointly send the memorandum of understanding between the two states to the central government by mid of April and it is upto the central government.

"But our local representatives, MLAs, everybody has resolved the dispute. Yesterday we resolved the dispute upto 92 per cent. 10 villages are remaining regarding which the dispute has to be resolved and that will be decided between the consultation of both the MLA and they will submit a report before April 10," Sarma said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu held a meeting in Guwahati to discuss the border issue between the two states.

"Held a productive meeting with Hon'ble CM of Arunachal Pradesh Shri@PemaKhanduBJP. We have made substantial progress on our boundary issues. Both of our governments are committed to end outstanding legacy matters and deepen our shared value of regional harmony," Sarma tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, "Himanta Biswa ji and my shared commitment are to resolve the long pending border issues between the two friendly states. We are working hard to find an amicable solution. Happy that we have both made substantial progress."

"The CM-level meeting on the assam-arunachal-border Assam-Arunachal border was held today at Guwahati in an ambience of camaraderie and cooperation to resolve all outstanding issues! As per the vision of HPM @narendramodi ji and under the guidance of HM @AmitShah ji, we are working towards resolving the vexed issue," Khandu tweeted.

In another tweet, CM Khandu said, "The Regional Committees of both States have tirelessly worked by appreciating the ground realities and recommending the way forward. Discussed all the issues threadbare which required guidance at this forum and suggested a way forward."

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and several rounds of talks between the Regional Committees were held in recent times.

The Regional Committee jointly visited the area for the first time after the Namsai Declaration was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu last year. (ANI)

