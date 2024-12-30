Patna (Bihar) [India], December 30 (ANI): Bihar Police has registered an FIR against 600-700 individuals, including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore, for unauthorized gathering, instigating people and creating law and order issues in Gandhi Maidan.

This came after Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants protested at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday, demanding a re-examination for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 30, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Jan Suraaj Party was denied permission to organize Chhatra Sansad in front of the Gandhi statue. However, a crowd gathered at the Gandhi statue and created a law and order problem. A scuffle broke out between the crowd and Police. The crowd broke the loudspeakers installed by the administration. Despite repeated requests, these people violated the guidelines of the administration and disrupted public order. Therefore, the administration removed them by using water cannons and force," Patna Administration said in a statement.

"An FIR has been registered in Gandhi Maidan police station against 600-700 people including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore on charges of unauthorized gathering of crowd, instigating people and creating law and order problems," Patna Administration added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 30 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

On Sunday, speaking to the media, Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor said that his party would support students if injustice is done to them.

"The government officials present here have assured us that the government has agreed to discuss the demands of the students and the five-member students' committee will go and talk to the Chief Secretary right now so that some decision can be taken on the problems and demands of the students... If after talking to the Secretary, the students or the student organization of BPSC candidates are not satisfied, then tomorrow morning a decision will be made on the further protest," Prashant Kishor said.

"I would request the students not to do anything right now that is not legal... If the decision is not in favour of the students, if any injustice is done to the students, then we will stand with them with full strength...I am with the students," Jan Suraaj Chief said.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)