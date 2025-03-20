Patna, March 20: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its 2025 examination calendar, detailing tentative dates for various recruitment exams. Aspirants can check and download the exam calendar from the Commission’s official X handle. The schedule includes exams for posts such as Integrated CCE 70th, Assistant Professor (Physics), and Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer, among others.

The preliminary exams for the Integrated CCE 70th were conducted on December 13, 2024, and January 4, 2025, with results declared on January 23, 2025. The BPSC 70th CCE Mains will be held between April 25-30, 2025, for various administrative positions like Bihar Administrative Service and Bihar Police Service. The registration process for the Mains closed on March 17. Candidates who qualify in the Mains will advance to an interview round. JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: NTA Releases Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 Exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Date Sheet.

The Mains exam consists of four papers:

General Hindi

General Studies Paper 1

General Studies Paper 2

Optional Subject Paper

A total of 2035 vacancies have been announced for various administrative posts.

Protests Over Alleged Paper Leak Continue

Meanwhile, protests continue over allegations of a question paper leak in the 70th CCE Prelims, conducted in December. Despite the government denying the allegations, a fresh test was ordered for over 12,000 candidates from a center in Patna. JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Download and Other Important Details.

Popular educators Khan Sir and Motiur Rahman Khan (Guru Rahman) joined protesters in Patna, demanding the exam’s cancellation. Hundreds of demonstrators marched from Mullsllahpur to Gardani Bagh, carrying placards.

Aspirants are advised to stay updated through bpsc.bihar.gov.in for further announcements.

