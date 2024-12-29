Patna (Bihar) [India], December 29 (ANI): Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore joined the aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in their protest in Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

The BPSC aspirants continue their protest demanding a re-exam to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Meanwhile, accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," Kishore emphasised the right to protest of the students in public spaces.

Speaking to the media, Kishore said, "We are not going for a protest. Students are sitting there, we are going to meet them. Gandhi Maidan is a public place, people go there every day. If the students do not have any place, they will go to a public place. I don't know why the government has made it a question of its prestige, somewhere they are harming themselves."

Kishore further added, "Bihar is the mother of democracy and if the students here do not have the right to speak their minds, then this is becoming a 'lathi-tantra'... that's why we are with the students."

Gaurav Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), also reached Gandhi Maidan, where the BPSC aspirants are protesting and demanding a re-examination to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

On Saturday, Delhi Police detained members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) who were protesting outside Bihar Bhawan in Delhi against the police lathi charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. (ANI)

