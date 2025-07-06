Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Former Union Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said Indian armed forces completely dismantled the "territory of terrorism" adding that such a punishment will be remembered by Pakistan for generations to come.

While attacking the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Naqvi said that these political parties are engaged in a "drive of deception", but the people are repeatedly defeating their arrogance on the "political pitch".

The reason behind the "failures of frustrated fraternity is their foolishness to consider Democracy as a Disneyland of the Defaulter Dynasty".

BJP leader Naqvi said that the BJP-ruled state has never discriminated against Muslims in terms of development, irrespective of the fact that most Muslims had displayed stinginess in voting for the BJP for a long time. The time has come when we have to get rid of "this mood of intolerance and untouchability against the BJP.

The BJP is the reality of the country, and ignoring it is not good for the country and the Muslims." We will have to put a 'shutter of trust on the gutter of fear and confusion'.

Naqvi said that we would have to be cautious about the communal infection of the so-called pseudo-secular syndicate, who are history-sheeters of playing the game of communalism wearing the "veil of secularism".

Those who want to become "feudal without fiefdom and landlord without land" are trying to paint the BJP as a "villain" only to block the inclusion of Muslims into the mainstream political and development process.

Naqvi said that by defeating "political untouchability towards the BJP and political intolerance towards Modi Ji", Bharat is witnessing a golden period of Constitutional reforms and inclusive empowerment for the welfare and prosperity of the people. "Revolutionary and visionary economic, cultural, social, educational, administrative, electoral, health, and agricultural reforms under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made India a credible global brand of inclusive reforms and good governance."

Naqvi said that the "crazy criminal conspiracy" of "communal lynching of Constitutional and inclusive reforms such as the Waqf Amendment Law" clearly reflects that such people want to continue with their "legal license of loot". "Communal bashing of Constitutional commitment" is dangerous for the country and religion. Every reform of the Modi government is a guarantee of constitutional protection for religious faith and a commitment to reform the administrative system.

Commenting on the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Naqvi said that those raising questions and creating ruckus on the counting of votes before the people's mandate, have realized that their "swarm of stopgap" will be knocked out and failed to conquer the "mountain of mass mandate". (ANI)

