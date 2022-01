Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday completed the excavation of one of the two tunnels of the ambitious Coastal Road project.

The excavation of the 2-km long tunnel from Priyadarshani Park to Marine Drive was completed by India's largest TBM (tunnel boring machine) Machine 'Mawla', a release said.

The excavation of the tunnel was started at Priyadarshini park on January 11, 2021.

The civic body said that excavation of the second tunnel using the TBM will begin in April.

The work for the Coastal Road project, which is estimated to cost Rs 12,721 core, is expected to be completed in December 2023.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attended the breakthrough programme virtually whereas Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and other dignitaries attended physically, the BMC said.

On the occasion, Thackeray expressed confidence that the Coastal Road project will be completed within the deadline and said the speedy excavation of the tunnel is testimony to this.

This tunnel has a diameter of 12.49 meters. Another tunnel will be of the same length and diameter.

Both the tunnels will be inter-connected with seven locations, of which four will be used for vehicles. The tunnels will have emergency control rooms with automated systems.

