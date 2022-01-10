Chennai, January 10: Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended COVID-19 restrictions till January 31 in order to contain the transmission of the virus.

As per the order of the state government, people will not be allowed in all places of worship between January 14 and January 18.

Also Read | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Says Third Wave of Coronavirus Has Started, Will Peak by January-End.

The state government also said that special inter-district buses for Pongal would be allowed to run only up to 75 per cent of the seating capacity.

The night curfew will continue in the state till January 31 and will remain effective from 10 pm to 5am from Mondays to Saturdays. A total lockdown will be in force on January 16 (Sunday), barring essential services.

Also Read | Gangasagar Mela 2022: Eastern Railway to Run Special EMU Trains Between January 12-17.

The direction of the state government comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 and Omicron situation across Tamil Nadu earlier in the day.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 13,990 new COVID-19 cases, 2,547 recoveries, and 11 deaths. The active cases is at 62,767.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)