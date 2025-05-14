New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A retired school teacher, had been silently suffering from debilitating hand tremors for several years--tremors that stripped her of her independence and confidence. Once a vibrant woman who loved socialising, she became withdrawn, embarrassed by her inability to perform simple tasks such as drinking water, eating a sandwich, or writing her name.

Despite consulting multiple specialists and trying various medications, nothing brought relief.

The suggestion of undergoing Deep Brain Stimulation--an invasive surgical procedure involving the implantation of a brain pacemaker--left her distressed and fearful. She continued to live with her condition until she discovered a groundbreaking, non-surgical alternative: MRgFUS (MRI-Guided Focused Ultrasound) Thalamotomy.

According to Dr. Anshu Rohatgi, Vice Chairman, Department of Neurology at Sir Gangaram Hospital, "The patient underwent MRgFUS Thalamotomy at SGRH and experienced immediate results. Her right hand became tremor-free during the procedure itself. The next morning, she joyfully drank water without spilling, ate a sandwich on her own, and wrote her name with a steady hand--big victories that marked a huge leap in reclaiming her life."

MRgFUS is a state-of-the-art, non-invasive procedure that uses highly focused ultrasound beams guided by MRI to target and treat specific brain areas responsible for tremors. It is particularly effective in patients with Essential Tremors and Tremor-Dominant Parkinson's Disease.

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram hospital said, "SGRH has a tradition of providing cutting edge technology for patients. In this series we bring, for the first time in north India, a non-invasive treatment for debilitating movement disorders. This treatment will be a boon for patients with no relief from conservative medical treatment. This is our contribution to constantly be the first in patient care."

Dr Satnam Chhabra, Chairman, Department of Neurosurgery said, "This highly precise procedure was performed by a team comprising of neurologists, neurosurgeons, and neuroradiologists. As this is completely non-invasive, all risks associated with open surgery are effectively avoided." (ANI)

